From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Fellowship of Christian Churches in Nigeria (TEKAN) has directed its members to vote for the 2023 presidential election based on the directive of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

In a communique issued at the end of its 67th General Church Council meeting signed by the General Secretary, Very Rev Moses Ebuga, held at Christian Reformed Church-Nigeria (CRC-N) Takum, Taraba State.

He explained that the resolution of the church council is biding on millions of its members across the country, saying a political party running a same-faith ticket should be rejected as it is against the unity of Nigeria.

“The Assembly aligned itself with the position already taken by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) not to go for the same-faith presidential ticket, which does not mean well for the nation as it is divisive and exclusive.

“The Assembly called on her members to ensure they collect their PVCs while the opportunity lasts to enable them to exercise their voting rights. The Assembly called on her members to vote in accordance with the guidelines issued by CAN based on Character, Competence, Capabilities and Policies”.

It expressed great concern over the increasing tensions, hate language, anger and unguarded utterance of politicians and some religious leaders which is capable of igniting violence that could culminate into anarchy in the country.

The communique admonished Nigerians to pray fervently towards a free, fair and credible election and will usher in credible leaders to salvage the nation.

The religious leaders expressed fear over rising cases of insecurity in different parts of the country and said comments made by some Presidential candidates are unfriendly and capable of causing fresh civil unrest.

TEKAN also called on the Federal Government and the political elites to work towards promoting peace, healing and reconciliation based on justice equity and fairness to all.

“At the expiration of the tenure of the current leadership, the 67″ General Assembly elected the following officers for a tenure of three years: The President: Rev Joel S. Billi of EYN Vice President: Very Rev Dave Denji Danjuma of ERCC, Assistant General Secretary: Rev Assoc Prof Benjamin Pokol of COCIN The Treasurer: Mrs Catherine John of HEKAN.”