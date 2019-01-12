Gyang Bere, Jos

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar, says that he will work with the masses to end hunger, insecurity and impunity against the judiciary if elected President.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC government lack policies aimed at restoring hope to Nigerians ravaged by insecurity and hunger.

Abubakar disclosed this on Saturday during his presidential campaign rally at the Polo filed Jos, Plateau State.

“We have the desire and commitment in the PDP to stop hunger, insecurity in the North East and North Central of Nigeria and resist the current move by APC Government to destroy the judiciary that is the hope of the common man.

“You must not allow anybody to buy your votes and as you came out today to receive our campaign team, you should also come out on February 16 to vote for Atiku Abubakar and all PDP candidates from top to bottom.”

The presidential candidate urged Nigerians to say no to President Buhari and resist any attempt by the APC to rig the presidential, national assembly, governorship and state houses of assembly elections nationwide.

National Chairman of the PDP Prince Uche Secondus, who received Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business; and member representing Jos South Jos East in the House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok (SAN), ADC Governorship Candidate, and some individuals who defected to the PDP, said the party will bounce back to power come February 16.

“President Buhari and the APC government is trying to destroy Nigeria,. He started witch-hunting politicians with his lopsided fight against corruption, the legislature, and now he is working to destroy the judiciary so that they can rig the election. You must resist him and the APC.”

Senate President and Director General of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organisation, Sen. Bukola Saraki, said the Nigerian Police and APC government should free Senator Dino Melaye.

He noted that the APC was voted into power in 2015 on a campaign to fight insecurity in the North East, but that since then North Central Nigeria has lost dozens of people to renewed violence and insecurity.

Saraki lamented the state of unemployment and poverty in the country and the thousands of people who have lost their jobs since the APC took office in 2015.

Former Governors of Plateau State Senator Jonah David Jang, Amb. Fidelis Tapgun and former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu acknowledged the fact that PDP was concieved in Plateau and that they will work to deliver the state to Atiku and the PDP in February.

Tapgun urged Nigerians to collect their PVCs and ensure that they participate actively in the electoral process and vote for Atiku and ensure that their votes count.

Zonal Vice Chairman of PDP, North Central, Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan, said the party will take back all the states that were lost to APC during the 2015 election.

He noted that Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, who was away due to an efficial engagement, was working the with leadership of the party for its victory in the zone.

Hon. Edward Pwajok, who spoke for the defectors, vowed to work hard to ensure the election of Atiku Abubakar as President and General General Useni (retd) as Plateau State Governor.

Meanwhile, PDP governorship Jeremiah Useni promised to work for the security of the state, youth and women empowerment, and for the enthroment of good governance.