As the 2023 presidential nomination race approaches the climax, the pertinent question to ask our political leaders is this: when is the turn of Ndigbo to produce the President of Nigeria?

So far, power-brokers in the two main parties, the APC and PDP, are only considering zoning the No. 1 office to the South-West or the North. The South-East aspirants are struggling to make a case for their zone with little chance of getting any consideration.

Nigeria stands on an ethnic tripod as represented by the Hausa-Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo ethnic groups. Since the commencement of the Fourth Republic in 1999, the Yoruba have produced a President in the person of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo under a unique arrangement.

The Hausa-Fulani have had two Presidents, the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Muhammadu Buhari. Even the southern minorities had a slot when Goodluck Jonathan fortuitously became President after the sudden death of Yar’Adua.

In all fairness, it’s the turn of the Igbo to produce the next President. This is what justice, equity and fairness demand.

No consideration should nullify this objective reality. It’s the right thing to do. Perhaps, this clarion call may be too late but the power-brokers should know that, if peace is to reign in Nigeria, no ethnic group, especially a major one like the Igbo, should be denied the rulership of Nigeria for any reason. To refuse to allow the Igbo the opportunity to produce a President when it’s actually their turn is to continue to punish them for the sin of the civil war.

Even if Igbo cannot muster enough support at party nomination congresses to get their candidates nominated, the political leaders could decide, as they did for the Yoruba in 1999, to put forward two Igbo presidential candidates and allow Nigerians choose one for the office. This is not unprecedented and it should not be the last time.

A doctrine of necessity was invoked to make Jonathan President. The same doctrine, in a different setting, was invoked to make Obasanjo President in 1999. Why can’t we do the same now to make way for an Igbo to be President?

What is good for the goose is good for the gander. Nothing can override this argument. It’s just and proper, patriotic and imperative for Igbo people to have a sense of belonging that they have been denied since 1970 when the war ended.

If it is argued that the present race is far gone for us to consider this proposition, 2027 is definitely a realistic option, if we are sincere.

Igbo leaders could be persuaded to wait for four years to get prepared and choose the best and the brightest candidates for the presidency. Again, knowing the way the Igbo leaders behave, they might find it difficult to produce a consensus candidate for the current dispensation. So, 2027 looks more like it.

An Igbo President would heal the wounds of the civil war completely and finally reintegrate our South-East brethren into the mainstream of Nigerian politics.

I reject the argument of some folks who say because the Igbo are doing well in commerce, they should hold on to that and not aspire to rule Nigeria. What arrant nonsense!

No law prevents any Yoruba, Hausa-Fulani or minorities from doing business in any aspect of the Nigerian economy. If the Igbo are successful, it is down to hard work and they cannot be punished for that.

We all live in the same economic environment; if an ethnic group thrives better than the others, they cannot be punished for that. In fact, they should be emulated, not envied.

Whatever weaknesses the Igbo may have, they should not be despised for that. Every race and ethnic group has its peculiarities and such traits should not be a reason they should be deprived of their legitimate right to govern when it’s their turn to do so.

The worst problem facing Nigeria today is terrorism and banditry coming from the North. Nobody says, because of that, northern politicians should have no access to power.

The Biafra agitation stemmed from the frustration of not being accommodated in the political space. Once an Igbo is in the Presidential Villa, the Biafran agitation would lose steam and become a thing of the mind.

Those who hate the Igbo for being loud and aggressive must also recognize their contributions to all aspects of the economy, including sports, where about 80 per cent of our sports ambassadors in the diaspora are Igbo.

Our national sports teams are dominated by Igbo players. What about Nollywood, technology, etcetera?

If we’re to go strictly on merit, our President should come from the East and I say that without being disrespectful to the other ethnic groups.

Finally, Igbo leaders themselves should brace up and unite. No solo run can yield anything positive in their quest to lead Nigeria, whether now or at any other time. Igbo kweenu!

•Ayodeji, author, pastor and life coach, can be reached on 09059243004 (SMS, WhatsApp and and email: [email protected] only)