From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed alleged attacks on it by the Presidency as an attempt to beguile Nigerians.

The party, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was not surprised that the Presidency was rattled that Nigerians were rallying round it to rescue the country from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

The party said all Nigerians have to show for the almost six years of the APC government are failed promises and “rapid decline to the horrible status of a failed state.”

According to the PDP, under the present administration, all security, economic, as well as, social indicators have gone negative.

“It, therefore, amounts to a slap on the sensibility of Nigerians for the Buhari Presidency to attempt to compare the once thriving lives of Nigerians under the PDP, to the sorry state of affairs in our country, which has become a terrorist haven and world poverty capital in a space of six years.

“What can the Buhari Presidency say to the fact that when President Buhari took over power in 2015, our economy was rated one of the fastest growing in the world with Fitch’s B+ rating, only for his administration to wreck it within six years, turned our country into a beggar nation that is now borrowing from all parts of the world?

“When President Buhari took over from the PDP, our naira was at N160 to a dollar. Today under the incompetent and corrupt administration of APC and Buhari, our naira has fallen to almost N500 to a dollar, wrecking our national purchasing power and making Nigeria an object of jest among the comity of nations.

“Why won’t Nigerians be fed up with the Buhari Presidency when under its watch, more than 30 million businesses have collapsed, while over 60 million Nigerians have lost their means of livelihood due to obnoxious economic policies that scare away both domestic and foreign investors?

“Why won’t Nigerians be fed up with the Buhari Presidency when under its voodoo economy, a liter of fuel, which sold for N87 per liter under the PDP, now sells as high as N170 to N200 under the Buhari and APC’s Eldorado economy.

“Today, staple food had gone beyond the reach of majority of Nigerians so much so that a bag of rice which sold for about N10,000 now sells for N30,000; that a measure of garri which sold for N100 now sells for N350 to N400 and a liter of palm oil which sold for N200 now sells for up to N600? The list is endless.

“Under Buhari’s watch, most families cannot afford basic necessities of life; parents cannot pay their children’s school fees, abandoned projects litter the nation; hunger and starvation, divorces, broken families, strange disease and sudden death have become so prevalent that compatriots prefer suicide and slavery mission as options.

“Is it not distressing that terrorists that have been pushed to the fringes by the PDP administration have resurged and now being patronized by government officials as they ravage our communities and behead our citizens?