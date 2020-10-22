TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike has been vindicated by the directive of the presidency that state governments should set up a panel of enquiry over the excesses of disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

Ibani said this during an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, explaining that the world would understand why the governor had called on the presidency to address the issues of SARS brutality in Rivers.

He said the actions Governor Wike took in imposing curfew in some parts of the state as a result of violence that erupted during the end SARS protest was to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents in Rivers.

The speaker, however, commended the conveners of the protest and advised the youths to observe civility while exercising their constitutional right to freedom of speech and association.

Ibani said: “As a House, we will only advice that you must be civil enough and also understand that where your rights stop is where another person’s right begins.

“I use this opportunity from the chair to also send a message on behalf of members of the ninth Assembly to the conveners that as an Assembly, we stand with them”, he stated.

The House of Assembly, however, commiserated with families that lost their loved ones in the cause of the #EndSARS protest in various parts of the country.