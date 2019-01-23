David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, 2017, Dozie Ikedife, has told Igbo that presidency is not given, but worked for.

Ikedife called on Igbo to be realistic enough to understand the dynamics of Nigerian politics, and support the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ikedife spoke as the people of Anambra State welcomed president Buhari, to canvass for votes and perform other assignments “to prove, practically, that he cares for the Igbo.”

He said Buhari has a lot to show for Igbo to support him to complete his eight-year term, counting from reconstruction of major federal roads in the South East, ongoing construction of Second Niger Bridge and the just completed late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s tomb, among other benefits.

He noted that Igbo are known for what he called native and applied intelligence, wisdom of a practical kind, and wondered why some politicians from the South East geo-political zone could not understand the simple calculation that to negotiate for Igbo presidency, under Buhari’s remaining four years, is shorter than waiting for another eight years of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s promise, which he said might not be realisable.

He, however, declared that to support President Buhari for his second tenure would make the Igbo stand a better chance to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023, “though power is not given. You have to work for it.

“We are all campaigning and by the grace of God, we will return Buhari to Aso Rock, to complete his eight-year tenure. He has been going round the country to tell Nigerians how he has done a whole lot of things within this first tenure.

“He has revamped the agricultural sector, the aviation industry with new airports in place, paid pensioners their arrears, empowered the youths, other categories of the population and even resolved that school children are fed. And that is a land mark achievement. And that is in addition to his tireless fight against corruption,” he said.