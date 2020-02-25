Technical Director Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Martins Melandri, says the federation will groom discovered talents in the President Beach Volleyball Competition, to become international athletes.
Melandi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Kaduna.
He said the competition had uncovered more talents capable of making Nigeria proud.
“Those discovered will be called and groomed for future engagements,” he said.
Melandi expressed satisfaction over the standard of play in the three-day competition held in Kaduna, which attracted teams from all over Nigeria.
“I am impressed that great skills and techniques were exhibited as well as discovery of several talents,” he said.
He tasked the players to remain active when they returned to their various states, saying such posture would guarantee their being fit and in good form.
Similarly, the President of the Association, Musa Nimrod, told NAN that he was confident of Nigeria’s qualification for Tokyo 2020.
“We must be in the Olympics at Tokyo, we must put our heads together because any divided house cannot succeed. We must be in one spirit.
“I am being challenged that for the Tokyo Olympics, Nigeria would host the second round for female qualifiers, the males are going to Mozambique to compete.
“You have to beat Kenya in Abuja, we cannot host and lose. Let’s not criticise each other, let’s be united.
“For the senior team, you have two weeks to the qualifiers to the last round and we must clinch the tickets,” he said.
Nimrod said that Nigeria would feature in the African Nation’s Cup Under-19, and expressed optimism that the country would get good representation based on the standard of play and skills displayed during the President’s Cup.
“Nigeria will host U-18 Volleyball Indoor this year. Also, the league will soon commence for the indoor Volleyball,” he said.
Nimrod said that he was excited that Beach Volleyball was the only Beach game to feature at the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) in March, in Edo.
“It is an indication that the sport is gaining more popularity.
“I want to see a good game at the NSF. Other sports want to have Beach competition in NSF, but only Beach Volleyball got it,” he said.(NAN)
Leave a Reply