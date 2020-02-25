Technical Director Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Martins Melandri, says the federation will groom discovered talents in the President Beach Volleyball Competition, to become international athletes.

Melandi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Kaduna.

He said the competition had uncovered more talents capable of making Nigeria proud.

“Those discovered will be called and groomed for future engagements,” he said.

Melandi expressed satisfaction over the standard of play in the three-day competition held in Kaduna, which attracted teams from all over Nigeria.

“I am impressed that great skills and techniques were exhibited as well as discovery of several talents,” he said.

He tasked the players to remain active when they returned to their various states, saying such posture would guarantee their being fit and in good form.

Similarly, the President of the Association, Musa Nimrod, told NAN that he was confident of Nigeria’s qualification for Tokyo 2020.