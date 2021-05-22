President Muhammadu Buhari has approved appointments into the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Those appointed are: Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar as Chairman; Prince Oyekunle Oyewunmi, President’s Nominee; Mrs. Binta Muaza, President’s Nominee, Yusut Umar Nalado, President’s Nominee; Major Gen B.O. Sawyerr, Representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Commissioner of Police Ede Ayuba, Representing the Inspector General of Police; Architect Sani Aliyu, Representing the Committee of Rectors of Polytechnics; and Professor Sulyman A. Abdulkareem, Representing Committee of Vice Chancellors. Their appointment is for three years. The National Governing Board is the highest policy-making organ of the NYSC.