Adewale Sanyaolul

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Engineer Sarki Auwalu as the substantive Director of the Department Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Sarki, a chemical engineer, joined the services of DPR in 1998 as a Principal Chemical Engineer.

He is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and had his post graduate at Bayero University Kano and PETAD Norway, PetroSkill, USA. He has attended various management and leadership courses, and has been an integral part of the DPR transformation team.

Sarki is a member of various professional bodies, including the Institute of Chemical Engineers, Nigerian Society of Engineers and Council of Registered Engineers (COREN).

He is happily married with children.