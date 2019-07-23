Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with victims of banditry and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Goronyo Local Governemnt of Government of Sokoto State.

He renewed his pledge to do everything humanly possible to tackle insecurity in various parts of the country.

Buhari, who spoke through the Senator representing Sokoto North District, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, lamented the recent attacks which resulted in the losses of no fewer than 27 lives in various parts of the area.

President Buhari described the incident as unfortunate and expressed Federal Government’s determination to tackle the issue to logical conclusion.

“The Federal Government will not relent in its efforts towards fighting the myriad of banditry activities in the country.

“President Buhari was deeply touched when he heard the news of the killing. Security operatives will go after the bandits and assiduously work to put an end to the indiscriminate killings in the country.”

The villages affected by the incident included Kubutta, Ololi, Kammitau, Malafaru, Sarwa, Rijiyar Tsamiya and Gidan Magga, among others.

Senator Wamakko later presented assorted food items, which included 200 bags of rice and 400 pieces of wrappers to the victims.

The materials were handed over to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chairman of Goronyo Local Government, Alhaji Kabiru Sarkin Fulanin Goronyo and assisted by the Member representing Goronyo Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Faruk Ahmad Rimawa and the former commissioner of Information, Bello Goronyo and other APC leaders in the area.

Senator Wamakko was accompanied on the sympathy visit by APC gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, Chairman, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE ), and Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Ulamas among others.