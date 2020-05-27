PROMISE ADIELE

WHEN terror, which leads to carnage

and the debasement of the populace, is

unleashed on any part of your country,

you are afflicted with a feeling of humiliation with impulsive immediacy.

At such times, you began to question

the continuous claim to humanity by

those who perpetrate these savageries or are in a position to stop them.

When you encounter such events on

the pages of literature, the distant feeling of remoteness, that assurance of

fictional creativity – after all it didn’t

happen – preserves your sensibilities

from prolonged exasperation. Even so,

there are times when, although you are

aware that the story is pure fiction, you

agonize over instances of injustice and

cases of human degradation. Today, I

am faced with reality, not fiction. I am

completely violated by accounts of what

is going on in the South-East and SouthSouth parts of Nigeria. These narratives

injure the crevices of my heart.

The accounts were all over the news,

especially the promiscuous social media. First, I dismissed them as mere hysteria, exaggerated stories to hit up the

polity. They reported how thousands of

Northern youths were transported to

the South-East and South-South parts

of the country. It was also reported that

some of these youths already settled in

these places and were unleashing mayhem on their hosts. Well, when these

tales became persistent, I decided to

speak with some relatives in the SouthEast and South-South to get a clearer

picture of events. After speaking with

four different relatives in Onitsha,

Owerri, and Port Harcourt, their eye

witness accounts confirmed my fears,

authenticating many of the news flying around. The tension in the land is

palpable. Uncertainties hover around

the country like a thick cloud. No one

knows what is coming, no one knowswhat to expect. The unpronounced but

obvious reality is – every man for himself, God for us all. Indeed, the security

situation in our country is grave and requires urgent, determined approaches.

While I was trying to figure out the

rationale behind the mass movement

of these people to the South-East and

South-South parts of the country, I

got a call from a friend who lectures

in Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, he

is Hausa/Fulani from Katsina State. At

the time of making the call, he was in

Enugu visiting another colleague, an

Igbo man, who lectures at the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

They are currently working on a

United Nations research programme

on Female Genital Mutilation and

the Rights of the Girl Child in Africa.

When his voice came through, the urgency betrayed apprehension, dismay,

and anger. He told me how his ethnic

compatriots were unleashing violence

on their hosts. He narrated how he

practically intervened in his friend’s

compound when a group of Northern

youths invaded the premises, armed

with cudgels, beat up the occupants

and stole valuables. He condemned the

activities of these scoundrels and used

the opportunity once again to reiterate

the importance of the Third Force that

will change the scenario in Nigeria.

He is an arrowhead of the Third Force

movement. His intervention stopped

the irate youths from leading three

young girls away by force. By the time

we were through discussing the situation, he was crying and that almost

moved me to emotions.

The above account captures the

abyss of recklessness and lawlessness

into which our country has fallen. I ask,

is there no law and consequences in

Nigeria anymore? What exactly is the

motive behind the mass movement of

these people to another region of thecountry where they brazenly unleash

anguish on fellow citizens? There is

absolutely nothing wrong for any Nigerian citizen to move from one part

of the country to another. Therefore,

it won’t be out of place for Northern

youths to migrate to other parts of Nigeria. But the mode of their migration

raises a big question. While the country was on a total COVID-19 lockdown

enforced by heavy military and police

presence across the country, these

able-bodied Northern youths were

clandestinely moving to the SouthEast and South-South parts of the

country under the cover of the night.

Initially, one thought that these were

Almajiris who were mostly harmless

kids looking for food and survival.

When my friend spoke with me, I reminded him that maybe these were

Almajiris. But he quickly dismissed it,

reminding me that he knew Almajiris

and that the present crop of hoodlums

were not Almajiris but adults who acted as if they were on specific instructions.

The truth is that many South-East

and South-South parts of Nigeria are

under siege. It appears that there is

a gradual but calculated mission to

plunder the people of that part of our

country. The governor of River state,

Nyesom Wike, had to turn back a

trailer load of these youths. The governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano,

had to close the Niger Bridge to stop

these hoodlums from making further

entry into the state. Evil is evil and

should be condemned no matter who

is perpetrating it. There are many

Northerners, who have condemned

their people’s commitment to wage

unprovoked war on the South-East

and South-South parts of the country.

Just this evening, I got an email from a

Professor at Uthman Dan Fodio Uni- versity calling my attention to what is going on in the South-East and SouthSouth. In unmistakable terms, he roundly

condemned these heinous activities.

Is President Muhammadu Buhari aware

of these events? Is the Inspector General

of police aware of what is going on in the

South-East and South-South parts of Nigeria? Are all the army formations scattered

across the country aware of these events?

What exactly is going on in Nigeria? The

brave among us, across ethnic divides,

are looking at the situation in Nigeria as a

bad case which requires a response come

2023. We are working under the umbrella

of the Third Force Movement to salvage

Nigeria from bigots, illiterates, and such

persons who, by a stroke of evil fate, find

themselves in the corridors of politics and

power.

But it appears that the Third Force

movement has its work cut out of for it.

This is because there is a presage on the

lives and properties of fellow countrymen

in some parts of Nigeria which threatens

their continued existence until 2023. As

a matter of urgency, President Muhammadu Buhari should quickly react to these

issues and bring an immediate end to the

malady. If he is not able to protect people

all over Nigeria, he would have failed in his

primary responsibilities and his failure will

ultimately necessitate the call for armsbearing by individuals to protect themselves. In the meantime, affected regions

should heed the advice by T.Y Danjuma

for collective protection. While we wait

for the federal government to immediately

respond, bearing in mind that violence

begets violence, villages and towns should

form vigilante groups to protect the lives

and properties of their people. We will

certainly survive this onslaught but we will

not be stupid again in 2023 to advance this

culture of feral impunity.

Dr Adiele teaches in the Department

of English Mountain Top University

writes via [email protected]

against children should no longer