From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari will commence a two-day working visit to Kaduna State, beginning from Thursday.

President Buhari will during the visit, commission several important projects which will end on Friday.

The president who will visit the three major towns of Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, will also be shown around road projects across the state, which was executed by the Governor Nasir El Rufai administration.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye listed the projects that will be commissioned to include the remodelled Murtala Muhammed Square, which is located at the heart of Kaduna town.

The Special Adviser also listed the Infectious Disease Hospital, which is located at Mando, the Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited along Kaduna-Abuja expressway, and the Sabon Gari market in Zaria.

Mr Adekeye also said that the President will also commission completed projects like the reconstructed Kawo flyover which has three grand rotaries and access roads, the WAFF Road which has been dualized with junction improvement.

President Buhari will also commission road projects in Kafanchan and Zaria.