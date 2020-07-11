Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), has reiterated the commitment of President Muhammad Buhari to support the armed forces to wipe out banditry and insurgency in the country.

Magashi made the disclosure at the closing of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2020 in at Nigerian Army Super Camp IV, in Faskari town.

He said President Buhari will ensure that all presidential obligations required by the armed forces are discharged.

‘We will continue to demonstrate political will and determination towards ensuring that insurgency and criminality are totally eradicated in our dear country,’ the defence minister said.

Magashi congratulated the Nigerian Army on its 157 years anniversary and tasked the army to continue the onslaught against criminals in the country.

‘On this unique day of Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2020, let me use this opportunity to join millions of Nigerians to thank members of the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies all working diligently to protect us at a great cost and their personal comfort and survival,’ he said.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, said the Nigerian Army has redoubled its effort at eliminating banditry and all forms of crimes in the country.

‘We are fully committed to flush out bandits in all parts of the country. I want to use this opportunity to once again solicit the cooperation and goodwill of all well-meaning Nigerians in the fight against bandits,’ he said.

Seven officers and 9 soldiers won the COAS award for their gallantry and professional competence.

Among the COAS awardees include Private Isa Umar who rescued 27 school children from getting burnt when their school bus when up in flames in Zaria.

Isa Umar in the process of rescuing the 27 school children suffered severe burns.