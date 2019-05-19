Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist, columnist and author, Dan Agbese, on his 75th birthday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a statement said Buhari congratulated Agbese for years of consistency, resilience and patriotism.

President Buhari declared that Agbese’s passion for journalism reflects his deep love for Nigeria, as depicted in the subjects of his columns and books, and the analytical and investigative prowess given to the treatment of national issues, commended him for sacrificing his time and talent in pursuit of a greater future for the country.

He noted that the veteran journalist has made sacrifices for Nigeria’s return to democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions that must be acknowledged, and which will remain indelible in the sands of time.

He extolled the co-founder of Newswatch magazine virtues of humility, discipline, focus and exceptional brilliance that have contributed to the dynamism and vibrancy of the Nigerian media industry.

The President prayed that God will grant Agbese longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the country through his profession.