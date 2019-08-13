President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with all the 2019 Nigerian pilgrims over the successful completion of their Hajj rites and the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Buhari also condoled with families, government, pilgrims and Hajj officials over the death of some pilgrims in this year’s exercise.

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON), Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, represented the President at the occasion in Muna on Monday.

The president called on the pilgrims to intensify prayers for Nigeria to overcome all its socio-economic, political and security challenges.

In their address of welcome, the Chairman, Kano State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Shaykh Abdullahi Pakistan and the Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Danbatta, expressed happiness over the performance of NAHCON in this year’s hajj.

They particularly commended NAHCON for its efforts to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Kano state pilgrims in the areas of accommodation, transportation and other facilities to ease their Hajj rites.

The officials also commended the conduct of the Kano State Pilgrims and pledged to ensure that the pilgrims maintained the highest moral standard.

The Chairman’s team, which is expected to go around pilgrims in about 24 states also visited Taraba and Yobe states. (NAN)