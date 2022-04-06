From Tony Osauzo, Benin

President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated incompetence in tackling the menace of insecurity in the country, the Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen. Matthew Urhoghide, told journalists in Benin City yesterday.

“Let me say that every Nigerian is highly disturbed about the security situation in the country, and worst, the events of the past few weeks have stated that the federal government is not yet ready to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country.

“The National Assembly, as an arm of government, has done a lot to encourage the government to improve on the security architecture in Nigeria, major is the appropriation of funds required to buy all types of equipment, recruitment of manpower, so that all the security forces can be mobilized to fight insecurity, there is nothing the National Assembly as an arm of government has not done in terms of organizing security summits, coming up with resolutions which of course have been passed on to government for implementation in order to end the menace of insecurity.

“But you know that these are suggestions and our resolutions and decisions do not carry any element of compulsion, that is why this situation is beyond the opposition, the President has shown a lot of incompetence that a lot of us believe that he does not want to do anything or else there is no reason why we should be in this dire

situation, where everybody in Nigeria today is not sure of being alive the next minute.

“If somebody wants to commit suicide in Nigeria, the simplest way to do it is to travel from Abuja to Kaduna by road, because the person stands 50% chance of not returning back and the federal government knows this”, Sen. Urhoghide added.

He explained that the shortage of manpower in the armed forces and para military has made it impossible for them to maintain peace and order in the the country.

“There is serious shortage of manpower in the military and para military, we have the statistics to show that all the security forces put together ( the Army, Air Force, Navy, all that bear arms and even Custom) are not up to 1.2 million in a country of 200 million people? The Senate, sometime ago mandated those in charge of the Police to at least, recruit 10,000 (Ten Thousand) every year and went ahead to do the appropriation for them to be able to implement Police reforms, so that the Police can be In tandem with international best practice when it comes to policing. I want to tell you that since the last four years that that decision was taken, the Nigerian Police has not recruited that number”, he disclosed.