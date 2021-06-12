From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr. Yakubu Pam said President Muhammadu Buhari has done alot to unite Nigeria and improved on the living condition of the people despite the challenges confronting the country.

Rev. Pam, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Pam Ayuba congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of the 2021 Democracy Day.

The NCPC boss said President Buhari has done a lot to change the face of Nigeria in spite of challenges confronting the country.

“Nigeria will rise again. We will overcome our challenges and I see a new Nigeria emerging stronger than never before. The storm will soon cease. We shall arrive our destination safely and we shall smile again.

“Mr President sir, be still. The challenges you see today will soon give way. Your end shall be better than the beginning.

“Your decision to bring this Democracy Day to June 12 is a clear testament of your envisioned legacy of bequeathing a lasting memory to Nigerians now and beyond”.

Rev. Pam also celebrated Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State for the feat he has attended in office and felicitated with him and the citizens on the democracy day celebration.

“You have demonstrated by far your commitment and love for your people in the past six years on the saddle as Governor.

” Under you we have witnessed relative peace. Your detribalized approach to issues of governance has seen you risen to positions of responsibilities.

“Be strong and courageous. I see yet another new Plateau emerging as we celebrate this Democracy Day.

” I pray for the continued peace in the country and Plateau”, said Rev. Pam.