From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Engr. Mohammed Sani Haruna-led National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for its continued efforts in revamping the Agricultural sector, especially through mechanization, introduction of research and development (R&Ds) systems and processes in order to add value to the practices of farming in the country.

NASENI is currently implementing a presidential approval to establish six (6) Agricultural machinery and Equipment Development Institutes (AMEDI), one per geo-political zone of the country. This is beside several already fabricated machines and innovations needed to improve economic activities in the Agric sector, including a nationwide project targeted at refurbishment of tractors and other intervention initiatives aimed at bringing back the Nigeria Agricultural sector.

The chief of staff at the weekend in Lafia, carried out on the spot inspection of on-going construction works of the new Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI), the one for North-Central geo-political zone, located in Lafia, Nasarawa State. The foundation laying ceremony of the Institute was carried out by the Chief of staff, on behalf of President Buhari in August this year.

So far, in two months, about three (3) workshops of the Institute in Lafia have been fully constructed and the administrative building is also nearing completion. Moved by the level of speed of work and satisfaction with the quality of work, Prof. Gambari expressed hope that the Institute in Lafia would be up for commissioning during the life-time of President Buhari administration, early next year.

According to the Chief of Staff,in a statement released to journalists in Abuja by the agency’s Deputy Director, Information, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, the intent of President Buhari with the establishment of the Agricultural Institutes was not only to ensure Food security for Nigerians but also for the purpose of export of foods and other agricultural implements to neighboring African countries.

He said “President Buhari wants Nigerians to produce what they eat and to eat what they produce and also keep enough for export”

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna while showing the Chief of Staff round the complex, thanked him and the President for the encouragement, enabling environment and support that had aided the Agency to carry out its statutory mandate. He said NASENI has taken up the challenge of assisting the federal government’s plans to promote food security in the country through the speedy completion of the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institutes and also design and fabrication of a long list of agricultural process machines including planters and harvesters, all aimed at making the agricultural sector viable and attractive to investors and farmers alike.

He said AMEDI and other centres will soon be commissioned as soon as construction works are completed, some of them will be commissioned within the life time of this administration. According to him, President Muhammadu was inspired by the mandate of AMEDI Mbaise, Imo State, and had directed NASENI to establish similar institutes in the six geo-political zones of the country. He said Nigeria is going to witness a genuine Agricultural revolution soon and also real farming mechanization when these institutes come to full stream.