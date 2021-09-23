President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the Presiding Justice of the Kano Division of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mukhtar Hussain.

In a condolence message, released by his Senior Special Assistant, on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, late Wednesday night in Abuja, President Buhari said: “Justice Hussain’s passing is a huge loss to the country. The country’s jurisprudence, governance and politics were enriched by his rich knowledge and strong conscience.

”He has left an indelible mark on the country’s judicial, political and administrative landscapes.”

The president also condoled with the government and people of Bauchi State, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), friends and associates of the late jurist, praying to Allah to grant the departed paradise. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.