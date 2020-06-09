Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to Samuel Okwaraji’s mother who died at the age of 83 on Monday.

Lady Janet Okwaraji was a retired teacher, a school proprietress and a devout Christian before her eldest son, Patrick, confirmed her death.

She lost her son Samuel, who was a Nigeria midfielder, during a FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Angola on August 12, 1989.

He tragically collapsed and passed away while in action for the Super Eagles at the age of 25.

In a message released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, President Buhari praised Lady Janet for her resilience after the death of her son at the National Stadium in Lagos.

“President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with family of Lady Janet Okwaraji, a teacher and school proprietress, who passed on at 83, leaving a lasting memory of kindness, love and charity as a devout Christian,” the condolence note read.

“The President believes Lady Okwaraji, whose son, Samuel, died in August 1989 while playing for the Super Eagles in a World Cup qualifier, will always be remembered for the sacrifices of the family for the nation.