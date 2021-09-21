President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to confirm appointments of the Secretary and Board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The letter also asked the Senate to confirm the appointments of Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Commissioners for the Upstream Regulatory Commission; and Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

In the letters to President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, the president said he was acting in accordance with the provisions of the different laws governing the establishments.

“Nominees for the EFCC Board are; George Abang Ekpungu, Secretary of the Commission (Cross River); Lukman Muhammed, (Edo), Anumba Adaeze (Enugu), Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara), and Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe).

“For the upstream Regulatory Commission, Isa Ibrahim Modibbo is nominated as Chairman; Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive; Hassan Gambo, Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts; and Ms Rose C. Ndong, Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management.

“Chairman nominee of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority is Idaere Ogan; Engr. Sarki Auwalu, Chief Executive; Abiodun Adeniji, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts; and Ogbugo Ukoha, Executive Director, Distributions Systems, Storage and Retail Infrastructure,’’ Adesina revealed.

The presidential aide quoted President Buhari as urging the Senate to consider and confirm the nominees in an expeditious manner. (NAN)

