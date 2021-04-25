From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commended ‘ Buhari For All ‘ organization for its benevolence in reaching out with charity to orphans, widows and the less privileged in Kebbi State in the spirit of social service to the citizenry.

Bagudu stated this at the Flagg – off of the distribution of rice and assorted grains to orphans, widows and the less privileged by the association in Birnin Kebbi.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, said that the administration of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has attached premium to enhancing the welfare of the less privileged and the indigent in the state with emphasis on orphans and similar groups.

He further stated that the distribution of the grains by ” Buhari For All ‘ organization is in line with the policy of the incumbent administration to uplifting the social and economic well-being of the people.

The Governor also said that the government has already distributed food items comprising rice, millet, maize and guinea-corn throughout the twenty one local government areas as Ramadan palliative.

The leader of ‘ Buhari For All’ Organisation in Kebbi State, former deputy governor Alhaji Mohammed Bello Dantani, Magajin Rafin Kabi who is also the Chairman of Kebbi State Direct Labour Agency, said five trucks load of grains already unloaded would be distributed while between 30 and 40 more would arrive the state later.

The representative of the SSG, the Special Adviser on Security, retired Major Garba Rabiu Kamba, commended the organisation for its kind gesture which he described as additional relief to the people of the state in this period of Ramadan.

An Islamic Scholar Sheikh Umar Isa reflected on the Commandment of God as practicalize by the noble prophet Muhammad (SAW) on the necessity to assist one another .

In an overview of the various intervention of Buhari administration to better the lives of Nigerians , the Chairman League of Ulama, Malam Ibrahim Bayawa, enumerated N-Power, Anchor Borrowers Program, Covid -19 intervention, Fertilizer procurement initiative, Agricultural Revival, Trader Moni and the revival of dormant projects like railways as indelible legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari towards improving the living conditions of Nigerians and the economic prosperity of the nation.

The leader of Tijjaniyya in Kebbi State, Ahmed Usman Mukhtar khalifa in the end prayed for peace, security and poverty eradication in the society.

Varying groups of people including those with disabilities, orphans,windows, the blind, almajiri schools and mosques were among the beneficiaries of Ramadan grains distribution.