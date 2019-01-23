Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

President Muhammad Buhari on Wednesday said that his administration would extend the railway line from Gasau, Zamfara State to Sokoto and Kebbi states if re-elected for a second term.

He equally told the teeming APC supporters who converged on the Haliru Abdu Stadium on Wednesday for his presidential campaign and presentation of party’s flags to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and three senatorial candidates of his party that he had fulfilled all his campaign promises to the electorate.

Addressing thousands of his supporters, President Buhari who spoke in Hausa language said his administration would ensure that the railway line from Gusau in would be extended to Sokoto and Kebbi states.

“My administration will extend the railway project to Kebbi State which will come from Gusau to reach Sokoto and finally Kebbi State,” he said.

He commended the people of Kebbi State for their unflinching support for his administration and the giant strides the state recorded in agriculture which according to him has helped the country to shun rice importation.

The president also reiterated his commitment to continue with his anti-graft campaign and recover looted funds for Nigeria’s development.

“When I came on campaign in 2015, I promised to provide security, fight corruption and improve the economy. We have achieved peace in Borno and Yobe state; we are trying to improve the economy and we are fighting corruption.”

The National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who presented the party’s flags to Governor Bagudu and three senatorial candidates of the party, urged the people of the state to vote massively for APC in both national and state elections.

He told the crowd that besieged the stadium that the former leaders who criticised the president were doing so out of their sheer personal interest and gains.

“These people don’t want to see the common man progresses; they envy Buhari for his policies in making sure that the common man is transformed and changed progressively to better in this country,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in his remark, informed President Buhari that all the elected former civilian governors, their deputies, former ministers in the state had joined APC due to the tremendous achievement of his administration.

He added that all the emirs, district heads and people of the state were united for APC and would ensure the state was delivered to APC.

The Director-General of President Muhammad Buhari/Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo, Rotimi Amaechi, in his remark urged the people of the state to vote for APC to ensure continuity and fulfilment of the campaign promises President Buhari made to them.

The campaign team comprised Minister of Interior, Gen. Danbazau; former governor of Borno State, Alhaji Alimodu Sheriff; former Minister of Sport, Alhaji Samaila Sambawa; Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu; Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumu Ambode; Governor of Zamfara, Abdul Aziz Yari and Senator Aliyu Wamako from Sokoto State among others.