President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Mr Sunday Aghaeze as his Personal Assistant on Photography.

The appointment, according to a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha is for another four-year term.

“I am pleased to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved your appointment as Personal Assistant to the President (State Photographer),’’ he said.

Aghaeze, who was first appointed in 2016 by Buhari is an award-winning photo-journalist.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prior to his appointment, Aghaeze was a photo editor with THISDAY Newspapers in Abuja.

He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Abuja, Higher National Diploma, Mass Communications, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra, and National Diploma Mass Communications, Auchi Polytechnic in Edo.

A widely travelled photo-journalist, Aghaeze had covered international events of the UN, World Bank, IMF, and African First Ladies in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Aghaeze is a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Photo-Journalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN) among others. (NAN)