President Mohammadu Buhari has sent a letter requesting the Senate to confirm the appointment of Tanko Mohammed as the substantive Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the letter from Buhari at the plenary on Thursday.

The letter addressed Lawan, sought the cooperation of the Senate for the confirmation in line with Section 231 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

It also made reference to the section of the constitution which empowers the National Judicial Council (NJC) to have made such recommendations.

Dr Lawan also read another letter from the President which such expeditious consideration of the Senate for the confirmation of appointment of 15 personal aides.

He said his action was premised on Section 151 of the constitution which requires the confirmation of the Senate.

He, therefore, said ” It is my hope that these requests will receive usual expeditious consideration from the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

NAN reports that Justice Mohammed was sworn in as the Acting CJN on Jan. 25, immediately after the then CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended by Buhari.

The President in April requested and obtained the NJC’s consent to extend Muhammad’s acting tenure by the constitutionally-allowed three months.

NAN reports that on Wednesday the National Judicial Council recommended to President Buhari the appointment of Justice Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria. (NAN)