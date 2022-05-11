By Vivian Onyebukwa

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, will Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Aso Rock Presidential Villa, confer the National Productivity Order Of Merit (NPOM) Award to Dr. Obi Peter Adigwe, Director-General, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), in recognition of his high productivity, hard work and excellence.20

Adaigwe has beaten thousands of contenders to emerge the first prominent healthcare Chief Executive to clinch the highly coveted Productivity Awards f=

or the 2019/2020 session.

Officials at the Ministry of Labour and Productivity, indicate that Adigwe emerged tops following a vigorous evidence-based selection process that reviewed hard-work, excellence, innovation and productivity output from 2017 to 2020.

It would be recalled that in 2017 and 2018, Adigwe had, as Executive Secret=

ary of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of Manufacturers Association of N=

igeria (PMG-MAN), led advocacy efforts to reverse the insidious Common Exte=

rnal Tariff (CET), which threatened the entire Pharma Industry.=20

Along with Dr. S. Okey Akpa, the President of the West African Pharma Manuf=

acturers Association, he conceptualised the Medicines Security Concept, whi=

ch laid the foundation for drug and vaccines manufacturing initiatives that=

have taken centre stage today following the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Earlier, he had made his mark by designing and implementing the robust and =

comprehensive advocacy plan that led to the ring fencing of local manufactu=

re for several main categories of medicines in the 2016 National Fiscal Pol=

icy.

Analysis shows that this landmark intervention led to double digit sectoral=

growth in the indicated areas, as well as inflow of millions of dollars of=

new investment, and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs =

in the sector.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Adigwe=E2=80=99s maverick performance as Dire=

ctor General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Deve=

lopment (NIPRD, led to Nigeria=E2=80=99s emergence as a leading scientific =

authority in evidence-based policy making. Notably, he led the team that pr=

ovided the first international categorical analysis on the COVID organics p=

reparation, which then underpinned decision making that saved countless liv=

es and conserved millions of dollars.=20

Adigwe also convened the first National Scientific Advisory Committee (NSAC=

) for verification and validation of phyto claims. The output from the team=

of close to two dozen erudite and eminent Professors is now open sourced a=

nd underpins international objective analysis in the sector.

Stakeholders have lauded the recognition of this maverick Director General,=

especially since he was appointed barely three years ago following a merit=

driven recruitment process.=20

Scientists and Academics further posit that Adigwe=E2=80=99s performance is=

evidence that Nigeria should focus on meritocracy in the selection of Agen=

cy Heads and Chief Executives so as to ensure the emergence of round holes =

in round pegs, which is critical to National Productivity and Development.

Whilst a chronological analysis suggests that Adigwe appears to be the high=

est Public Service Health Chief Executive to clinch this coveted award, oth=

er notable Nigerians who have previously clinched this highly coveted award=

include Aliko Dangote and Tony Elu