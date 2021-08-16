From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is due on Wednesday to end the mandatory isolation he has been in since returning from the United Kingdom last Friday.

According to Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, all documents coming to Buhari are screened and sanitised with specialised equipment before and after they reach him.

He said the president had to self-isolate as a precautionary measure required of all international travellers arriving in Nigeria in case they had been exposed to COVID-19.

Shehu confirmed that the president is taking measures to ensure that he protects himself while attending to such official documents.

‘The President is truly isolating as required following international travel,’ he said.

‘During this period, which ends on Wednesday, he will be attending to urgent and critical documents.

‘It is important to note that all documents coming to Mr President are screened and sanitised with a specialised equipment before and after they reach him.

‘The PIB (Petroleum Industry Bill) just signed passed through the same process.’