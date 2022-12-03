From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to declare open the forthcoming Nigerian Army Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2022 scheduled to hold in Sokoto State.

The Director, Army Public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this at a press briefing held to keep journalists abreast of the lineup of activities and programmes of the conference.

He said the conference tagged: “Building a Professional Nigerian Army for the 21st Century Security Environment” would commence on the 4th of December 2022 at the multipurpose hall of the International Conference Center in Sokoto State.

General Nwachukwu said the conference would also provide the Nigerian Army with an insight to take far-reaching decisions that will be result oriented towards achieving its set objective of addressing the multifaceted security challenges in the country.

He further explained that the conference would create an opportunity for the COAS to have a face-to-face interaction with all the General officers Commanding, field commanders and other senior officers to provide possible guidance on enhancing NA activities and operations.

According to him, the opening ceremony would feature a lecture titled “Proliferation of Regional/State Security Outfits in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects” by Gen Martin Luther Agwai (retired), former Chief of Defence Staff.

The Army spokesman maintained that the conference would review decisions taken at the Chief of Army Staff’s third-quarter conference, while a series of briefs and other updates on various activities of the Nigerian Army would be presented and deliberated upon from 7th to 8th December.

“The NA will also seize the opportunity to recognise and appreciate eminent Nigerians who have in no small measure supported the NA. On 9 December, the event will be wrapped up with a closing remark by the COAS Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya CFR.

“The NA has over the years demonstrated its capacity and zeal in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against external aggression and giving aid to civil authority in mitigating internal security challenges in the country.”

“The troops’ giant strides have led to the mass surrendering of terrorists and their family members in droves. Troops have also maintained this feat, through their operational engagements in other theatres of operations in other parts of the country, with significant successes recorded”. Nwachukwu averred.

He also hinted that the epoch-making event would witness various projects to be Commissioned that includes Nigerian Army Civil Military Cooperation projects in various communities in Sokoto State.

The General expressed commitments and resolutions of the Nigerian troops to continue to discharge their duties professionally and proficiently within its constitutional mandate.

“We will also be resolute in upholding our values of courage, professionalism, sacrifice, respect, discipline and unflinching loyalty to duly constituted authority.”

He appreciates the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians on behalf of COAS Lt General Faruk Yahaya for their untiring support to the Nigerian Army towards the pursuit of the restoration of peace and security to Nigeria.