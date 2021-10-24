President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow formally unveil Nigeria’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) known as the eNaira, in Aso Rock, Abuja.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the launch of the eNaira is a culmination of several years of research work by the apex bank.

This, he said, was aimed at advancing the boundaries of payments system in order to make financial transactions easier and seamless for every strata of the society.

“Following series of engagements with relevant stakeholders, including the banking community, fintech operators, merchants and indeed, a cross section of Nigerians, the CBN designed the digital currency, which shall be activated on Monday, October 25, 2021.

“The eNaira, therefore, marks a major step forward in the evolution of money and the CBN is committed to ensuring that the eNaira, like the physical Naira, is accessible by everyone.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“Given that the eNaira is a journey, the unveiling marks the first step in that journey, which will continue with a series of further modifications, capabilities and enhancements to the platforms. The CBN will continue to work with relevant partners to ensure a seamless process that will benefit every user, particularly those in the rural areas and the unbanked population.

“Since the eNaira is a new product, and amongst the first CBDCs in the world, we have put a structure to promptly address any issue that might arise from the pilot implementation of the eNaira,” he said.

According to Nwanisobi, following Monday’s formal launch by the president, the CBN would further engage various stakeholders as it enters a new age consistent with global financial advancement.

The theme of the eNaira, he said, is: “Same Naira, more possibilities”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .