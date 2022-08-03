From Gyang Bere, Jos

The President, Command Secondary School Jos Old Students Association (COJOSA), Femi Akinpkelu-Dapson, has urged graduands of the school to be faithful, loyal and diligent as they face another sphere of life in society.

He urged the students to be good ambassadors of the school in the larger society.

Mr Femi disclosed this during the Command day secondary school graduands dinner night held at the school in Jos, Plateau State.

“I am happy to announce to you that Command Day Secondary School, Jos has produced many students who have and are making great marks in chosen careers such as the military, academics, sports, administration and other spheres of life.

He also appealed to all the sets of ex-students to accept the newly initiated commandos and be carrying them along in all programmes and meetings so as to be united and pursue a common goal.

“The essence of such commando meetings is to encourage and support every old student in the pursuit of their ambitions. Therefore, I hand you over to the fourth generation of commandos to nurture and protect you as you go into the world you know nothing about.”

The Commandant of the school Lt. Col. Femi Oduyemi emphasised that discipline is one of the keywords students should embrace as they go into the larger society.

“Achievements can only come when one is humble and disciplined so, I urged you all to be disciplined as our motto implies, discipline and knowledge.”

The student representative, Emmanuel Dankobo, appreciated the school management for dedicating their time to impart knowledge and discipline them on the right path in life so as to become more useful and important persons in the nearest future.