From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops has accused the Federal Government of deliberately ignoring suggestions and advice from revered traditional and religious leaders to curtail rising insecurity in the South East region.

The leaders registered their fears that the rising insecurity and other criminal activities in the region could snowball into a national catastrophe that could politically and economically, affect the entire country.

The traditional and religious leaders, in a statement jointly signed by Igwe Charles Mkpuma, the Ebonyi State Traditional Rulers Council and Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, and Dr Anthony Obinna Chairman, Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, said they have sought audience with the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to discuss the issues but are yet to get a response from him after three months of submitting their request.

Part of the statement reads: ‘The Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops wishes to bring to members of the public an up-to-date report on our activities in support of the initiatives aimed at restoring the peace, security and robust enterprise for which the South East is known.

‘You may recall that confronted with the escalation of insecurity in the South East, and concerned that the responses of those in authority were failing to stem the tide of violence, especially in the run-up to the gubernatorial elections in Anambra State, the Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops issued a public appeal on Sunday, 30th October 2021, for de-escalation and suspension of the IPOB sit-at-home order.

‘We equally undertook extensive behind-the-scenes consultations with all relevant stakeholders. The response to the appeal by political actors in committing to a peaceful election, as well as by IPOB in cancelling its seven-day sit-at-home order, paved the way for a peaceful governorship election in Anambra State. The Joint Body wishes to thank all stakeholders for the respect accorded to it in this regard.

‘But in a bid to sustain the momentum gained, on November 3, 2021, the Joint Body wrote a letter to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, requesting an audience. The aim was to dialogue and explore avenues for peace-building, douse the tension in the South East to ensure it does not result in a grave socio-economic burden on our people.

‘The Joint Body fears that further delay or inaction on this request may have the unintended consequence of giving credence, albeit erroneously, to the belief by some groups in the region that restoring peace and stability is not the primary goal of the Federal Government.

‘In the same vein, genuine efforts made through the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum to dialogue with South East Governors have so far also met a brick wall. Taken together, the shuttered silence gives room for suspicion and presents ominous portends if left unattended to.

‘It has been three months since the letter was written and delivered to the Office of the President but the Presidency has neither acknowledged receipt nor responded to the letter. It is puzzling that the President and the South East Governors appear to be ignoring the demonstrated value of dialogue and consensus-building in finding a lasting solution to the region’s security issues.

‘As leaders who are continuously required by our burden of service to interface with the populace, the Joint Body is desirous of confirming the sincerity and commitment of the Federal Government, in particular, to finding a lasting solution to the security crisis.’

In anticipation of an audience with the federal and state governments, the Joint Body said it will continue with its engagement with stakeholders across the dimensions of the conflict and ensuing insecurity, rigorous fact-finding and data gathering exercises, and bridge-building through dialogue and moral suasion.

The Joint Body urged the president and state governors to grant them an audience.