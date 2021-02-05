Following the emergence of Amb. George Obiozor as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Sir Cyril Sunday Eze, President-General, Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, has described Obiozor’s victory as good news for Ndigbo.

While calling on Ndigbo to give him their full support, Chief Eze said, “I congratulate the new Ohaneze President General, who is an astute and accomplished diplomat who has represented the Igbo well, both at home and Diaspora. This is a commendable achievement and we need to support it with prayers and encouragement. The President General also task Ambassador Obiozor to create a committee that will work with Ndigbo in Diaspora on how they can invest in Alaigbo. I appeal to Amb. Obiozor to work with other Igbo traditional rulers in Nigeria and the Diaspora because as head of Igbo culture and traditions outside Igbo land, these traditional rulers always ensure that our rich Igbo culture and traditions are passed to our children. This measure will safeguard especially our language and culture from extinction. We Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos see Amb. Obiozo as our President and as such he should bear in mind that Igbo all over the world believe that with his past leadership records, he can move Igbo nation forward.” On the issue of 2023 presidency coming from the South-East, Chief Eze urged the new Ohaneze PG to hit the ground running by coming out with action plans with which he would engage the Federal Government and other ethnic nationalities with the ultimate goal of reversing the ugly trend.