From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), yesterday, alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has abandoned Nigerians, amidst worsening socio-economic and security challenges.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described as worrisome the trend where President Buhari has over time failed to make public appearances and to address the challenges in the country.

It also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of disdain for the country by allegedly abandoning Nigerians, at a critical moment, to embark on a membership drive, when it ought to be providing direction for the Federal Government.

“The failure of Mr. President to make appearance and douse the frightening tension in the land has heightened public apprehension that the command structure of the Buhari administration has collapsed and that no one is in charge of the situation. The situation has also raised concerns across our country that the Buhari administration is not committed to the wellbeing of Nigerians as well as the unity, stability, national cohesion and peaceful coexistence of our nation.

“It is worrisome that while other well-meaning Nigerians are seeking for solutions, Mr. President, who ought to provide words of comfort, hope, reassurances and direction to a people in travail and a nation that has become despondent due to his misrule, is nowhere to be seen.

The question is, where is President Buhari at this troubled time? Where is the hope he promised the people? Where is the leading from the fronts that he had promised the people?,” the PDP queried.

According to the PDP, “every day, our nation is jolted by reports of multiple deaths of our compatriots by COVID-19 as well as wanton killings by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, with no decisive step by the current administration for solution. From Kano to Lagos, Borno to Imo, Katsina to Ondo, Kogi to Yobe; indeed across all parts of our country, it has been consistent reports of deaths, massacres and pillaging of communities under Buhari’s watch. It calls for concern that since President Buhari’s uninspiring and embarrassing Armed Forces Remembrance Day outing, where he again promised to tackle the problem of insecurity, Mr. President has not shown any further appearance or taken any decisive steps as expected to forcefully address the escalating insecurity.”