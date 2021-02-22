From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed the country as Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Armed Forces.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused President Buhari of failing to effectively lead from the front in the battle against insurgents and and bandits.

The opposition party noted that the recent declaration by former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, that it will take the country 20 years to defeat insurgents is a direct hit on President Buhari’s alleged failure as C-in-C.

The party stated that it is appalling that the country has descended to a level where government officials and other prominent Nigerians have resorted to begging and negotiating with terrorists.

It added that the ugly development is a confirmation that the present administration has allegedly surrendered the sovereignty of the to bandits and terrorists.

“Moreover, the recent statement by the Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi, that unarmed Nigerians should protect themselves in the face of armed aggression by bandits and terrorists, further exposes Buhari as a failed Commander-in-Chief, who cannot stand up to the demands of the designation of his office.

“It should interest Mr. President that a member of his cabinet has declared him ineffective as well as one who is incapable of commanding his parade and guaranteeing the safety of lives and property of our citizens.

“Even more depressing is the disposition of the Buhari Presidency to blame victims of terrorists’ attacks, as was in the case of the beheading of 43 compatriots in Borno state, instead of going after and apprehending the assailants.

“Such tendencies against Nigerians exposes the lack of determination by the Buhari administration to fight insurgents which, in turn, emboldens the outlaws who had earlier been pushed to the fringes under the PDP administration, to resurge to unleash terror on our compatriots.

“Nigerians have not forgotten the embarrassing situation where it took Chadian President Idris Derby to personally lead his troops into our territories to rout out insurgents and free Nigerian communities as well as our soldiers held captive by terrorists, while our President recedes into the comfort and safety of the inner recesses of the Aso Presidential villa.

“Indeed, a Commander-in-Chief that cannot lead from the fronts, as President Buhari promised to, and who blames everyone but himself for his own failures, leaves much to be desired.

“Indeed, our nation cannot afford the ongoing gruesome mass killings, bloodletting, arson, kidnapping and all sorts of mindless atrocities by bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals,” the PDP stated.