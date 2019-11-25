Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, yesterday, said President Muhammadu Buhari has kept the promises made to the people of Niger Delta towards the enhancement of peace and human capital development in the region.

He gave the assurance that efforts would be intensified to explore employment opportunities, avenues for self employment, and massive engagement of beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme.

Dokubo spoke at Okochiri, Okirika Local Government of Rivers State on the sidelines of a ceremony to mark the second coronation anniversary of King Ateke Michael Tom, the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, Okirika.

He noted that the mandate of the Presidential Amnesty Programme was not only to train and empower beneficiaries, but to deepen peace in the Niger Delta region through human capital development.

“My major work is to maintain peace and security in the Niger Delta as well as to enhance human capital development. Empowerment is part of human capital development. I was here for empowerment about two months ago, to empower those that had been trained by King Ateke Tom.

This is a celebration of what he has done; not only celebrating the second anniversary of his becoming king, but also that in collaboration with him, we have empowered people in his community. King Ateke Tom has been very instrumental to maintaining peace and security in the Niger Delta. His camp is a peaceful and those he trained are being empowered. They don’t look at any other person; they know that they will get whatever they deserve, and that is why it is so important empowering a king in the Niger Delta,” he said.

Dokubo commended President Buhari for his conviction on the Amnesty Programme as a vehicle to transform the Niger Delta, expressing optimism that beneficiaries would become change agents for the region and Nigeria.