Former Abia State governor and Senator-elect, Abia North, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to sustain their support for the President Muhammad Buhari-led Federal Government, adding that the second term of the incumbent administration will be used to consolidate on the achievements of the first term.
He noted that the determined efforts of President Buhari have manifested in all ramifications, stress- ing that the political class must desist from making inflammatory utterances capable of causing disharmony among Nigerians.
Kalu, who faulted perpetrators of hate campaign for using political, religious and ethnic sentiments to mislead the unsuspecting public, urged Nigerians to resist politicians with no proven track record of achievements.
While acknowledging the growing popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East, Kalu urged the APC leadership to consider Ndigbo for key appointments in all arms of government.
In a signed statement by his Media Office, yesterday, the senator-elect expressed appreciation to Nigerians for voting en masse for president Buhari, adding that the future of Nigeria is bright under the current administration.
He said: “As Nigeria records another feat with the swearing-in of president Muhammadu Buhari, for a second term as Nigeria’s president, I am optimistic that this historic milestone will translate into a better life for Nigerians.
“I equally salute returning and new governors, who are being sworn in, today, as chief exceutives of their respective states.The elections are over and it is now time for serious governance. The political class must live up to expectations at all levels of government. Nigerians deserve quality life and, as such, policies and programmes that will have meaningful impact on the society must be formulated and executed. The time is now for politicians and other stakeholders to work harmoniously; to build a decent society. Let us forget
