Former Abia State governor and Senator-elect, Abia North, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to sustain their support for the President Muhammad Buhari-led Federal Government, adding that the second term of the incumbent administration will be used to consolidate on the achievements of the first term. He noted that the determined efforts of President Buhari have manifested in all ramifications, stress- ing that the political class must desist from making inflammatory utterances capable of causing disharmony among Nigerians.

Kalu, who faulted perpetrators of hate campaign for using political, religious and ethnic sentiments to mislead the unsuspecting public, urged Nigerians to resist politicians with no proven track record of achievements. While acknowledging the growing popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East, Kalu urged the APC leadership to consider Ndigbo for key appointments in all arms of government.