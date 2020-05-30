Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has lost his nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda, after a protracted illness in Daura, Katsina State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement conveying the president’s condolence message that the death has robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

‘I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings,’ the president said.

Buhari prayed that God forgives the soul of the deceased and reward his great and noble deeds with paradise.

The deceased is survived by a number of children, including Dauda Ibrahim, a Chief Administrative Officer in State House, Abuja.