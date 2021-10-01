President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a conditional lifting of ban on the microblogging giant, Twitter.

The president made this position known during a broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary on Friday in Abuja.

The Buhari Government suspended the operations of Twitter in Nigeria on June 5, to allow the government put measures in place to address identified negative trends exhibited by the social media platform.

“Following the suspension of Twitter operations, Twitter Inc. reached out to the Federal Government of Nigeria to resolve the impasse. Subsequently, I constituted a Presidential Committee to engage Twitter to explore the possibility of resolving the issue.

“The Committee, along with its Technical Team, has engaged with Twitter and have addressed a number of key issues. These are: National Security and Cohesion; Registration, Physical presence and Representation; Fair Taxation; Dispute Resolution; and Local Content.

