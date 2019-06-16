George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Secretary-General of Textile and Garment Workers Union, Isa Aremu, has called on president Muhammadu Buhari to appoint capable and tested hands if his ambitious agenda of growing the country’s economy and creation of 100 million jobs is to be realized.

This is even as he has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria under the Governership of Mr. Godwin Emefiele for initiating a lot of creative monetary policies for the financing of business geared towards the creation of jobs.

Aremu who stated this at the weekend at a One- Day Interactive Enlightenment session with Stakeholders organized Central Bank Nigeria held in Owerri, commended president Muhammadu Buhari for setting an ambitious agenda for the creation of 100 million jobs.

” President Buhari has made a commitment that he will work towards the creation of 100 Million jobs and what it meant for us is to compliment his effort in achieving that objective but he must ensure that he appoints capable and tested hands into his cabinet if he is to achieve this ambitious agenda”.

Also , the Labour leader commended the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele who had said that about 43 items which could be produced at home does not need to be allocated scarce foreign exchange to finance their importation into the country, and that the CBN is walking the talk by target financing to ensure that these items could be produced locally.

” Items like rice, tomatoes , textile fabrics are things we can produce locally and with the creative intervention of target financing by the CBN we have already seen the impact on our economy. Today we talk about Anchor Borrower for Rice Production and through it a lot jobs have been created. CBN has also been engaging critical stakeholders on this vision and they are doing it both vertically and horizontally and we need other agencies to do same”.