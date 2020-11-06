President-General, Igbo-Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Cyril Eze, has condemned the killing of innocent citizens who are protesting against police brutality, kidnapping, extrajudicial killings and extortion in Nigeria.

“I stand with the Nigerian youths and indeed all those who are calling for an end to police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and unlawful extortion in whatever form and disguise, and justice for all the victims of Police brutality, Kidnapping, Extrajudicial killings and extortion in Nigeria and a call on government for the reformation of the Nigerian Police.

“I call on the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu, the Commander of the Nigerian Army in Lagos, the Chief of Army Staff and General Muhammadu Buhari, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to investigate critically the Military for killing innocent citizens at the Lekki Toll Gate In Victoria Island Lagos on the 20th day of October, 2020, for protesting against the murderous activities of SARS, Police brutality, extortion & corruption in Nigeria.

“The actions of the government are contrary to the African Charter and the United Nations Charter on Human Rights. It’s indeed a genocide and a sin against humanity. This will be one of the test cases for the International Criminal Court (ICC)

“I also call on ECOWAS, African Union (AU), European Union, United Kingdom, USA and the United Nations to quickly intervene in the ongoing crisis in Nigeria before it generates in to a full-blown conflict.”