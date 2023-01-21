From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafra Independence Movement and Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM/MASSOB), has sent a strong warning to politicians who are in the habit of using the name of Biafra for their political campaigns.

The pro-Biafra group warned politicians not to hoodwink unwary people into believing that electing an Igbo President of Nigeria will end Biafra agitations in the East.

A statement by the Director of Information/Senior Special Assistant to BIM/MASSOB on Media and Publicity, Chris Mocha cautioned those politicians involved in the act to desist from such campaign of deceit immediately or face the wrath of the organisation.

“Over three million innocent lives had been wasted from 1967 till the present 2nd Biafra-Civil War with Nigeria based on non-violence ideology, and properties worth trillions of naira belonging to Igbo of South East destroyed in the cause of Biafra,” the group said.

He added that BIM/MASSOB has already declared that, even if an Igbo man eventually emerged Nigerian President, such a president could never stop the much awaited emergence of the Republic of Biafra.

“There is no amount of false hopes by these politicians to woo voters in the name of Biafra that will ever give anyone of them a clear lead at the poll.”

Advising the politicians to resort to issue-based campaign, the group noted that using the name ‘Biafra” for political rallies is mockery, insisting that Biafra is a nation, and bigger than any individual or group of persons.

He said, “Promising to revamp Nigeria’s economy, tackle insecurity in the country, end insurgency in North East, end agitations by various self-determination agitators without addressing the causes of their agitations, were all fake hopes told by drowning politicians and it will never materialize at all,” the spokesman stated.