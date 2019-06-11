Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The president of Lutheran Churches Worldwide, Musa Panti Filibus, has condemned in strong terms the unabated spate of kidnappings, cattle rustling and killings by armed men, including rogue Fulani herdsmen.

The president of the Lutheran Church Worldwide called on all security apparatus in the country to wake up to their responsibilities and defend the innocent in the country.

This is contained in a communique of the first Biannual General Church Council held at Numan, Adamawa State, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Musa Filibus Panti said the Lutheran congregassion with its over two million members, “Decries and condemns in the strongest terms possible the unabated kidnapping, senseless killings and heinous attacks on harmless citizens and setting ablaze towns and villages in broad day light.

“The cleric condemns the rampant stealing of cattle by armed cattle rustlers, even at the backyards of residences.

“The GCC reiterates its call on the government at all levels to rise to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties of the citizens.

“The GCC further calls on all those with political powers and all other government functionaries to live up to their constitutional responsibility of protecting the citizenry from internal and external aggressions and ensuring that human dignity of all Nigerians is safeguarded.

Musa Panti added that, “The General Church Council (GCC) condoles with all members of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), members of other church denominations and all communities, who have lost their relatives and are rendered homeless through the criminal activities of armed bandits and brutal attacks by fully armed men identified by the government as “Fulani Herdsmen.”

“The GCC prays that the Holy Spirit comforts them.”

The church also congratulates the Muslims for a successful end of Ramadan period and prays for peaceful coexistence among all faiths.

The church also sends congratulations to “The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President His Excellency Yemi Osinbajo, the Governor of Adamawa State Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and Deputy Governor His Excellency Seth Crowther and Senators, Members of the House of Representatives and Members of the State Houses of Assembly over their victory in the just concluded elections and pray for a successful tenure.”

The church, “Calls on the government at all levels to fulfill their promises to Nigerians during electioneering campaigns for the common good of all citizenry.

“Prays for good rainy season and bountiful harvest and encourages members of the LCCN to take

farming more seriously this rainy season.”

The General Church Council which was led by Musa Panti Filibus had over 450 delegates in attendance representing the two million two hundred (2.2M) LCCN members, comprising Council of Bishops (CB), the Executive Council (EC), Board of Trustees (BT), Deans, Pastors, Catechists, delegates from various districts and Management Staff. Resolutions.