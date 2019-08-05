President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan on Monday left Abuja for Saudi Arabia to join millions of Muslim faithful around the world for Hajj.

The Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

Awoniyi said that Lawan, while in the holy land would use the opportunity to pray for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

He said that the Senate President would also pray for the success of the 9th National Assembly, currently on annual recess, in its legislative activities for advancement of the country.

He said that Lawan would be back to the country as soon as the Hajj rites are over.

(NAN)