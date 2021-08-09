From Tony Osauzo, Benin and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Bishop Wale Oke, president, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has described the death of Dr Wilson Badejo as shocking and great loss to the Christian community.

Badejo, former General Overseer of the Foursquare Church, died on Saturday at the age of 73.

The PFN president in a condolence message in Ibadan said Badejo gave his all to the service of the Lord while alive.

He noted that his dedication enhanced the spread of the gospel to nations of the world.

Oke, who is also the presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, said that Badejo lived a worthy life and would remain a challenge to the living.

“Rev. Wilson Badejo was a strong-willed man who pursued righteousness till he breathed his last.

“For everyone, death is a garb that will be worn by all at the appointed time.

“Though humanly speaking, one wouldn’t have wanted him to go now, however, God is the ultimate decider of ‘when’ for everybody,” he noted.

He said that death should always serve as a lesson of reminder that nobody would live in the world forever.

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement by Femi Adesina, in Abuja described the departed as “a dedicated servant of God, who led the Foursquare Gospel Church for 10 years.”

He noted that the deceased was ”committed to standing in the gap for not just his organization, but Nigeria as a whole.”

Buhari prayed that God would comfort the entire Badejo family and urged them to take solace in the fact that their father, a veterinary doctor, author, cleric, and public speaker, set a standard to be emulated by all and sundry.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.