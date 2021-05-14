From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has hailed the performance of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), whose Chairman/CEO,Brig-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd.), former military administrator of Lagos and Borno states, was appointed in January.

He also said his administration was working on measures to boost the operational capabilities of the NDLEA.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), who disclosed this said President Buhari made the pledge during the last security meeting he presided over at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the NSA, he had briefed the Council on the enablers of crime one of which is drugs and the need to find quick responses with a view to mitigating the growing threats to society.

He said: “These enablers are discussed in detail and Mr. President has already given direction on how to deal with them, specifically issues of drug abuse as propellants for crime, how to make the criminal justice system much more effective, as well as looking at issues of unemployment, which of course, the federal executive council had given an approval, through previous memos on how to get 100 million people out of poverty, that was also discussed.

“Mr. President is very, very much inspired and motivated by the new leadership in the NDLEA. And he is also working on measures to further enhance the capabilities and potentials of the NDLEA, which he is very, very happy about the performance in recent months.”