President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to provide the necessary equipment, logistics and welfare requirements of the Nigerian Army to enhance its operational efficiency.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, retired Major General Bashir Magashi, made the pledge at the grand finale of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2021 in Abuja, yesterday.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure security and safety of law-abiding citizens, by providing all the needed support and requirement for the military and other security agencies to perform the task.

“For members of the Nigerian Army and, indeed, the armed forces, I want to assure you of my government’s commitment to your welfare and we will continue to provide you with the needed support to enhance your welfare.

“In the same vein, I am aware of the challenges confronting the Nigerian Army such as inadequate equipment and insufficient funds for maintenance and training as well as other logistics constraints affecting your operational efficiency.

“As you may be aware, my government has put in place a mechanism that would address these problems in phases albeit in the face of other competing national demands,” he said.

The president said Nigerian Army, as part of the larger armed forces, had continued to discharge its constitutional roles with great success.

He said it was to the credit of the army that the nation’s commitments to regional and international peace and security remain unshaken in spite of the current internal security challenges.

He commended the increasing understanding and cooperation within the military, as well as the inter-agency cooperation in the fight against the terrorists and other criminal elements in the North East.

According to him, the cooperation, no doubt, has led to the decimation of some terrorists and criminal elements in our society.

“Government services and private businesses have since resumed in areas hitherto controlled by these terrorists.

“Therefore, as we celebrate the achievements of the Nigerian Army and all security agencies, I would like to thank all well-meaning Nigerians for their support and understanding,” he said.

Buhari commended recent efforts by individuals, community members, traditional leaders and civil society organisations, especially the youths for cooperating and supporting the security agencies in exposing all agents of destruction and instability in the country.

He, however, urged the army to continue to abide by its ethics and ethos and to keep to its rules of engagement while ensuring human rights are respected in the conduct of military operations.

He lauded the courageous and gallant exploits of army personnel, saying he was impressed with the conduct of operations that flushed out the terrorists and criminals from their strongholds.

According to him, the army has saved Nigeria from disintegration and have demonstrated a high sense of professionalism in its operations.

He tasked officers and men of the Army to be proactive in evolving new strategies, methods and techniques of wining the hearts and minds in the current phase of operations.

The president congratulated both serving and retired army personnel on the occasion of the Army’s 158 anniversary celebrations.

He said the nation would continue to appreciate the sacrifice of the fallen heroes as well as the unsung living heroes, particularly those fighting against terrorism, insurgency and criminality in various parts of the country.

Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, while giving the history of Nigerian Army and NADCEL, said July 6 marked the beginning of the unfortunate 30-months Nigerian civil war.

