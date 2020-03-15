Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has promised to investigate the laxity of its personnel over the intruder that tried to break security cordon to attack President Muhammadu Buhari during the recent Argungu fishing festival in Kebbi State.

In the statement issued, Saturday, and signed by its Spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the DSS dismissed the reports that the presidential details killed the intruder.

It reads in part: “The DSS wishes to dismiss reports making the rounds that presidential details killed the intruder that tried to break the security cordon to attack the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR at Argungu, Kebbi State on March 12, 2020.

“The Service wishes to clarify the issue as follows; One Mohammed Jammil Guddare made overzealous but futile attempt to have an unauthorised handshake with the President thus breaching security protocols.

“He was stopped by Security details and arrested for thorough investigation. Preliminary investigation reveals that he is not a hostile person but an overzealous enthusiast of the President.

“The service has reviewed the video of the incident and is taking measures against its personnel found to have been negligent in their duties.”