Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his word that Nigeria will re-examine the 2017 closure of its embassy in Colombo, in view of the important relationship the country has with Sri Lanka.

The President made the promise at a farewell audience for the outgoing High Commissioner of the Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka, Thambirajah Raveenthiran, at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Buhari explained that financial challenges the country had faced at the time informed the decision to close some the country’s embassies and consulates during a rationalisation exercise.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said that Buhari assured that his administration will take another look at that decision as it affects Sri Lanka following the request by the outgoing High Commissioner.

President Buhari wished Mr Raveenthiran success in his future undertakings.

In his remarks, the outgoing High Commissioner said he had spent four out of his 30-year career in diplomatic service in Nigeria.

His period in Nigeria, he said, was remarkable in several ways, stressing that he enjoyed the support and cooperation of Nigerians and was greatly assisted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Raveenthiran said that his country has a lot to offer Nigeria in the areas of counterterrorism, medical tourism and higher education.