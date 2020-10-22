The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire, has solicited the support of the media for the success of the 2030 Agenda in Nigeria, especially with the onset of the Decade of Global Goals.

The presidential aide, who asked for the support at a strategic retreat for journalists and media organisations held in Abuja, yesterday, said the support of the media is pertinent because by their training, journalists have the capacity to engage actively with the public and private sectors towards the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria.

While noting that the 17 SDGs are a universal call to end poverty, safeguard the planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity by the year 2030, Princess Orelope-Adefulire pointed out that SDG-16, which aims to ‘Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels’ succinctly captures the strategic roles of Journalists.

She noted that specifically, Target-10 provides that countries should ensure public access to information and protect fundamental freedoms, in accordance with national legislation and international agreements.

The Presidential Aide therefore urged journalists to see themselves as part of a larger team committed to the transformative promise of SDGs to lift humanity and ‘leave no one behind’.

The SSAP-SDGs also informed journalists at the retreat that despite the challenges confronting the country, Nigeria has made progress since President Muhammadu Buhari joined other World Leaders during the 70th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2015 to adopt the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

She noted that the Federal Government, the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory have established institutional mechanisms for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda which, she noted, envision a present and a future that is economically sustainable, social inclusive and environmentally resilient.

The Presidential Aside further noted that the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on the SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs) was established in January 2016 to provide horizontal and vertical inter-governmental coordination; multi-stakeholders’ partnership and resource mobilization; as well as robust advocacy and communications for the SDGs in Nigeria.