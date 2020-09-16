Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former Niger Delta militants have called on President Mohammadu Buhari to appoint a substantive head for the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), vowing that they will not accept an interim leader.

The ex-agitators contend that, with an Interim administrator, their agenda would not be fully realised, saying the person stands a risk of being removed at anytime.

In a statement signed by the General Camp Leader, Amaechi Adibuo, and Leader of Bakana Akukrokro Fie Bakana, Melvin Thompson, they urged ‘the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to jettison the idea of an Interim Administrator for the Programme.’

While lamenting the mismanagement of funds released for the scheme by some persons, they claimed that most of the former Heads of PAP did the bidding of individuals ‘whose interest was to amass wealth for themselves and their families to the detriment of training and empowering beneficiaries of the programme that are still stranded years after accepting the Federal Government Amnesty.’

Adibuo advised those who do not have the interest of the ‘realistic development and genuine empowerment of the youth, to steer clear of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, as henceforth, they will apply all legal means to expose and embarrass them.’

He appreciated President Buhari for ensuring the prompt payment of stipends to beneficiaries and for ensuring that the region benefits from the efforts of the Federal Government.